Best breakfasts in Notts

14 of the best places to go in Nottinghamshire for breakfast, according to Trip Advisor

It's always nice to get out and enjoy a relaxing breakfast with family or friends.

So we've taken a look at some of the best places for breakfast in Nottinghamshire, according to your reviews on Trip Advisor.

"I have been stopping off whilst cycling and also popping in for breakfast for a while now... staff are always so friendly. Never had a bad meal and the coffee especially the flat white is to be recommended."

1. Caffe Velo Verde - Nottingham

"I have been stopping off whilst cycling and also popping in for breakfast for a while now... staff are always so friendly. Never had a bad meal and the coffee especially the flat white is to be recommended."
other
Buy a Photo
"A really great place to stop for breakfast, brunch, lunch or afternoon tea! Great selections on the menu"

2. Ribbons Tea Room - Kirkby

"A really great place to stop for breakfast, brunch, lunch or afternoon tea! Great selections on the menu"
other
Buy a Photo
"If you need a hearty breakfast thats cheap and excellent both food and service this is the place. We had a fantastic full breakfast."

3. Hartleys - Nottingham

"If you need a hearty breakfast thats cheap and excellent both food and service this is the place. We had a fantastic full breakfast."
other
Buy a Photo
"Visited here for breakfast whilst in Nottingham. Very lovely staff, breakfast was one of the best Ive had, and because Im fussy they let me swap lots of things around on my fry up."

4. Cafe Sobar - Nottingham

"Visited here for breakfast whilst in Nottingham. Very lovely staff, breakfast was one of the best Ive had, and because Im fussy they let me swap lots of things around on my fry up."
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4