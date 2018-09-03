All-star line-up for Festival Of Food and Drink at Clumber

With five years already under its belt, the Festival of Food And Drink is bringing a new look and an all-new celebrity chef line-up to the National Trust’s Clumber Park on Saturday, September 15, and Sunday, September 16.

Michelin star chef Dan Doherty will make his Festival debut alongside his TV judging colleague Chris Bavin (pictured), who also stars on BBC’s Britain’s Best Home Cook with Dan alongside Mary Berry. Both will appear on the Saturday.

On the Sunday, Clumber Park will welcome Masterchef 2016 Champion Jane Devonshire and actress Gaynor Faye, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale, but now also making regular appearances in the kitchen on ITV’s Lorraine promoting Yorkshire cooking.

All of the celebrity guests will be demonstrating their culinary skills in the free-to-attend Cookery Theatre, with seating for around 500 with standing room around the sides. They will also be meeting food fans and producers as well as signing copies of their books and taking those much-coveted selfies.

Festival organiser Bev Channell said: “We are thrilled with this year’s line-up of guests. They each bring such different cooking styles but the same passion for food to the event and I’m sure they will be a massive hit with visitors.”

To celebrate its sixth year as the region’s biggest event of its kind, this year’s Clumber Park’s Festival of Food and Drink will see an exciting new interactive feature launched as well as a brand new look.

New for 2018 is the launch of Gin School, in association with Savour Magazine. For just £10, ‘pupils’ can learn all about the quintessential British spirit from GINstructors, tasting taste seven different gins. As well as ‘ginspirational’ ideas on how to drink and what mixers, students also receive a goodie bag featuring discount vouchers and guides to try out crafty concoctions at home.

Alongside the mouthwatering menu of producers on offer in the Food & Drink Marquee, the festival vibe continues with live music throughout the weekend, alongside Street Food traders and Pop-Up Cafes.

VIP tickets available for just £15 including priority parking, fast track entry, access to the VIP marquee with seating, an exclusive celebrity ‘meet and greet’ and a fabulous goody bag.

Ticket prices start from just £7 in advance with free entry into Clumber Park included, offering a fantastic saving.

Children aged five years and under are also admitted free. Family tickets are available, with entry for two adults and two children up to the age of 16 years, costing from £20. For more info, visit www.festivaloffoodanddrink.co.uk

Chris Bavin photo credit: Vicki couchman/ UNP 0845 600