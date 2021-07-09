Alfreton Male Voice Choir issues call for new members

After 18 months of lockdown but practising by internet, the choir has got together singing outside under a marquee at South Wingfield Social Club.

It was cheers and smiles all round as the keyboard struck up the introducing notes to Anthem, a piece from the musical Chess, which the guys performed together.

Choir chairman Mick Mullarkey said, “It was really fantastic just to see each other face-to-face after such a long time and we practised songs we will perform at a concert in October.

Alfreton Male Voice Choir

“The after-practise catch up was marvellous. We have kept together on Zoom and with our choir newsletter and making recordings on YouTube, but you can’t beat making music together.”

The choir is made up of baritones, basses, and tenors, with all sections needing more guys.

Although there are in excess of 20 members, a choir needs a good breadth and depth of voices in each section.

The repertoire is made up of a range of songs from shows, pop, comedy and choral with choir props ranging from flags, pirate hats and even a stuffed lion.

Weekly practise is normally held at Palmer Morewood Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton, 6.45pm to 8.30pm each Thursday.

The choir loves to entertain at performances at social clubs, churches, band stands weddings and funerals.

Singers do not need to read music or play an instrument, the requirement is the pleasure of singing and entertaining in a group while having fun. Most of the guys stop for an after-practise drink at the club bar.

Music director Terry Clay has a wealth of experience with choirs and brass bands, while accompanists Lisa Smith and Michael Anthony are very experienced in a range of piano and other instruments along with standing in for Terry occasionally.

The choir has a long history of using song and music to help raise money for charity with an annual nominated charity. This year, it is AQUABOX, the local charity which sends its aquafilters to disaster areas worldwide providing safe drinking water and humanitarian aid.

Any men who would like to join can go to alfretonmvc.co.uk for more details or check out the Facebook page. You can also pop along to practise on any Thursday at 6.30pm, currently at South Wingfield Social Club, or after July 19 at Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

