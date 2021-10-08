Aurora stars to wow fans at city show with Nicola Benedetti

Violin soloist Nicola Benedetti (Photo credit: Andy Gotts)

One enduring memory of recent BBC Proms performances is the double act of conductor Nicholas Collon and broadcaster Tom Service, leading an interactive guide to Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony.

This concert on November 3 brings them together again to introduce the composer’s Seventh Symphony.

T he Aurora Orchestra, playing the entire symphony from memory, will be free to unleash its rhythmic power with some choreographic touches of their own.

The first half of the concert brings the first of two visits this season by stellar Scottish violinist, Nicola Benedetti, joining forces with the orchestra for a performance of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

For more on the performance , you can see www.trch.co.uk

