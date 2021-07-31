Award-winning adaptation will be a treat for curious stage fans at Nottingham Theatre Royal

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT_TIME (Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg) _R023086

Adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon, the play, which originated at the National Theatre, tells the story of Christopher John Francis Boone, who is 15.He stands besides Mrs Shears’s dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion.He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington.He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers.For more, see www.trch.co.uk

Photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

