Chart topper James Blunt announces Nottingham tour date - and here's how to get tickets

See James Blunt at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in 2022.

The tour dates will see James celebrate songs spanning a stellar 17-year career that has spawned more than 23 million album sales, a global smash hit with You're Beautiful, two Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as receiving five Grammy Award nominations.Amongst the string of hit singles, the greatest hits album The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) will also include four new songs (Love Under Pressure, Unstoppable, Adrenaline and I Came For Love), as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including the Glastonbury Festival.

It also features stunning tracks from his latest Gold-selling album Once Upon A Mind, including Cold, and the heartbreaking ballad for his father, Monster.James reflects: “Amazingly, I'm releasing my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You'd Heard), but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it's called The Stars Beneath My Feet.

“If you'd ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album - this is that album. It's 30 awesome songs, including live performances from Glastonbury and elsewhere, and four new songs. To celebrate its release, I'll be heading out to tour the world all next year. I can't wait to see you then.”Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, July 2021, with prices starting from £29.75. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/article/artist-jamesblunt. Tickets cannot be purchased in person at the venue.

