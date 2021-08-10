Check out rockers Mason Hill in Nottingham and Sheffield gigs

See Mason Hill at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield

Sheffield Corporation, September 15/Nottingham Rescue Rooms, October 4.

Mason Hill are releasing a brand new single version of their track Broken Son on September 3 and have gigs lined up in Nottingham and Sheffield in the weeks after that. With new guitar motifs, arrangements and new radio mix, the track will surely build on the US rock radio pick up which the track has been recently getting in the USA.The Glaswegian rockers are fast becoming one of the new breakthrough rock stories of 2021.Their debut album Against The Wall, released in March 2021, stormed the UK national album chart at number 19 and number 1 on the UK album rock chart, making it the first new British rock debut to chart in the top 20 since Royal Blood in 2014. The dates in Nottingham and Sheffield form part of their first ever UK headline club tour.

Details: For more on the shows, you can go to www.rescuerooms.co.uk or www.corporation.org.uk

