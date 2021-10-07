Circle of Light collective brings the music on World Mental Health Day

The showcase at Nottingham Contemporary will see young people, mentors and industry professionals from the Youth Music-funded Circle of Light performing tracks created together on the project that has music and mental wellbeing at its heart.

New participant Ella Morel, 18, said: “I wasn’t too sure what to expect when I came on Circle of Light.

“At the start, I just thought it’d be an amazing opportunity for me because I’ve always wanted to work with other young musicians in a collaborative way.

MC Scorzayzee pictured with Circle of Light in 2019. Credit: Emma Ford Photography.

“But after the four weeks, I realized that it had been so much more than that; my confidence has built massively, my songwriting has improved, I’ve met the most incredible people, but most importantly it gave me the direction I needed to get me out of the dark place I was in before the project started.”

As well as the artists up on stage, the collective are fully involved in many aspects of the event from stage management; working on the AV, lighting and sound; hosting and presenting at a panel alongside industry professionals, and producing tracks on the album.

Special guest and Mercury prize winner Soweto Kinch will also be playing live with the collective having dropped in to deliver some workshops exploring the influence of Music of Black Origin on music production techniques used today.

The show will be hosted by MC Scorzayzee, a key mentor to the Circle of Light.

The event will also see the launch of a new podcast series exploring issues related to wellbeing in the arts and creative industries. The "Between You And Me" podcast is a new project being delivered by Circle Of Light.

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and the People's Health Trust, the introductory instalment will feature a discussion of the ways in which participation in the award-winning music project has impacted their sense of wellbeing since they became involved, as well as featuring original music created on the project.

Available to listen via the COL website from World Mental Health Day onwards, and as part of the launch event for the third Circle Of Light album, the podcast will provide a window into the world of connection and support that the COL project has fostered amongst those who have made it what it is over the last three years.

An industry panel put together by Education and Bass for the Arts Council funded Heritage Sounds will take place prior to the live showcase, as the Circle of Light collective continues to grow and attract industry attention.

The interactive panel will be an opportunity for musicians and producers of all genres, music groups, arts and community organisations, to find out more about the influence and evolution of music production techniques.

A total of 12 tracks have been selected by the collective to appear on the finished vinyl release of the album and will be available to purchase in a digital format at the event.

A vinyl release of the Circle of Light album is scheduled for March.