Classic Thriller Season concludes with The Final Twist
The 2021 Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season ends at Nottingham Theatre Royal with a production called The Final Twist.
Written by Alfred Bradley and Ken Whitmore, it can be seen at the city centre venue from July 12 to 17.
In The Final Twist, Charlie Nicholson, in debt and suffering from writer's block, needs a quick fix for his problems.
When famous actor Merlin Foster commissions a script which must contain the perfect method and alibi for the murder of his wife, Charlie has found his solution! Get ready for a murderous and surprising tale, where life and art are intertwined.
This year, the Classic Thriller Season has gone ahead with socially distanced measures in place, to ensure audiences, staff and visiting artists can return to the theatre safely.
For more, go to www.trch.co.uk