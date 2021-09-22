Courteeners and Blossoms among big names set for Y Not Festival 2022 - here's how to get tickets

The bands – renowned for their live performances – are among the first wave of acts announced as performing at Y Not Festival next July.

It comes after both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Stockport quintet Blossoms are set to close the festival on the Sunday night with their first headline performance on The Big Gin stage.

The Y Not Festival is set to return from July 29-31, 2022.

The band broke through in 2016 with their self-titled debut record, which earned them a Mercury Prize nomination the following year.

Tom Ogden, Blossoms frontman, said: “We can’t wait to headline next year.

“Y Not was the first festival I ever went to in 2012, so to be back there headlining is really quite surreal.

“It’s going to be a very special night.”

Spanning a career of more than a decade, Courteeners are one of the UK’s most celebrated live acts.

Now, six albums in, they will be bringing their energy and incredible catalogue to Y Not on the Saturday.

Other acts announced as performing at the Peak District festival, at Pikehall, near Matlock, include Nothing But Thieves, Gabrielle, Eve, Sundara Karma, Sports Team, Sleaford Mods, Pale Waves and Jade Bird.

Jason Oakley, festival managing director, said: “We are so delighted to be announcing the first wave of our 2022 line up.

Courteeners are set to headline Y Not next year.

“After what has been an incredibly challenging two years for live music, and especially for so many other independent festivals, we are proud to present our line up and to welcome everyone back to Y Not Festival for the celebration we all deserve.

“We’ll be bringing our most exciting line-up yet with two explosive headliners, Courtneers and Blossoms, as well as some of the UK’s next generation of headliners like Jade Bird, Pale Waves, Nothing But Thieves, Sports Team and so many more big names and returning headliners to come.

“We will see you next year.”

The festival takes place from Friday-Sunday, July 29-31, with festival bosses saying tier one weekend tickets are ‘close to selling out’.

Blossoms will headline the Sunday night at Y Not 2022.