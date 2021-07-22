Family fun at Wollaton Hall with Alice's Adventures In Wonderland
Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland
Wollaton Hall, Nottingham August 10/Titchfield Park, Mansfield, August 26.
Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be performing in the area as part of their 21st anniversary tour.Chapterhouse have been touring open-air theatre since 2000 and this year has concentrated on productions that the whole family can enjoy.Adapted from Lewis Carroll’s novel by Laura Turner, take a trip down the rabbit hole as Chapterhouse Theatre Company present this brand new production of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.Join Alice as she stumbles into the magical world of wonderland and meet a whole host of colourful characters.From the unforgettable White Rabbit and the madcap Mad Hatter to the terrifying Queen of Hearts,Alice’s journey is filled with mystery and adventure in a show alive with song, dance and original music.
Details: For more on the show, you can go to www.chapterhouse.org