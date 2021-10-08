Family fun when Wizard Of Oz visits Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Check out The Wizard Of Oz when it comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, January 2.

For one night only, families across the area can see this star-studded production.Starring The One Show and Our Farm in the Dales Matt Baker as Wizard and The Chase’s Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan as the good witch Glinda, this new production will be visiting arenas across the UK.This production of The Wizard of Oz earns itself the official title of The World’s Biggest Panto as it will be performed on the world’s biggest pantomime stage – the equivalent of four London Palladiums – plus two mobile stages that will travel around the arena as the Yellow Brick Road unfolds before a 6,000 capacity audience.The Scarecrow is played by new comedy star Jordan Conway, while the show will also feature Kelly Balaki as Dorothy, Joe Speare as Lion and TV actor Charlie Quirke in the role of Tinman.

Details: For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.