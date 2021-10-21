Focus to wow fans at Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Focus
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, November 4.
A legendary rock band still fronted by founder member Thijs Van Leer, Focus offer fans a unique brand of progressive rock.Focus started themselves at the start of the '70s and soon became the most successful and appreciated of all the Dutch pop-rock exports.Best known for their hits Hocus Pocus, House of The King and Sylvia, as well as critically acclaimed albums Moving Waves, Focus 3 and Hamburger Concerto, the iconic Dutch music masters are back with their tenth album, which is guaranteed to please their legions of fans across the area.After a comeback in the early 2000s, which resulted in the well-received albums Focus 8 and Focus 9, the band regrouped with a fantastic new line-up. Along with Thijs van Leer on vocals, flute and keyboards, back is famed Focus drummer Pierre van der Linden, who joined on second album Moving Waves.