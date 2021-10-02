Fun for all the family with Dino Kingdom at Thoresby Hall
Dino Kingdom
Thoresby Park, October 15 to 31.
Get ready for a rare chance to walk among the dinosaurs on a Jurassic journey of discovery in a new immersive outdoor experience.Dino Kingdom features 100 prehistoric beasts to be unleashed to roam across the beautiful historic landscape.Dino Kingdom offers a chance to journey back millions of years to when these majestic beasts reigned over the land and see them as they would have lived in a natural outdoor habitat.Technology will bring the prehistoric world to life with innovative features packed into the state-of-the-art experience, from 3D anatomy mapping to a nerve-jangling encounter with holographic dinosaurs hiding amongst the ancient woodlands.
Details: Pre-booked timed slots are available every day. Advance tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for children (under 3s are free) and £54 for a family ticket. See www.dinokingdom.com