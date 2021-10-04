Get your tickets for Hallowe'en fun with dinosaurs at Thoresby Park

Enjoy some Hallowe'en fun with Dino Kingdom at Thoresby Park

Evening slots are available on the weekends of October 22-24 and October 29-31.

When the sun goes down, Dino Kingdom will transform into a land of spooky surprises with creepy ghosts, skeleton skulls and zombies, evil spiders and bats and weird witches lurking in the shadows.

For those who dare, the special evenings will take them on an adventure down a trail lit only by the light of lanterns blowing eerily in the breeze to see the dinosaurs come to life by moonlight.

There will be some surprises so watch out for scary holographic projections, the fire pit with real fire, smoke effects and don’t miss out on the trick and treat sweets that make up the Dino Kingdom Hallow’een Special. All the fun available during the day will be on offer too.

With the official opening on October 15 coming up fast, the Dino Kingdom team has come up with lots of good things to know to get the most out of the experience.

When is it open?

15 October to 31 October (closed for a private event on October 17). Open from 10am to 7pm daily with the last entry at 5pm (apart from the late Hallowe’en Special dates). Each visitor will be able to explore the kingdom for up to three hours.

Book your tickets for Hallowe'een at Dino Kingdom

What dinosaurs will I see?

Life-size moving and roaring dinosaurs including the undisputed king of the Jurassic Era, the ferocious T-rex as well as Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor and more.

What is the Dino Kingdom Mobile App?

The special App is available on apple and android devices and offers several experiences:

Dino Kingdom Discovery

Explore and meet all of the dinosaur friends that live in Dino Kingdom. To get the most out of the visit, scan the QR codes in the app.

Dino Kingdom Egg Hunt Experience

Five Dino Kingdom virtual eggs are hidden amongst the dinosaurs. Make sure to scan all the QR codes to find them! Each egg can be used to gain a discount at one of the concessions/activities at Dino Kingdom.

What else can I do?

At the excavation sandpit, budding palaeontologists can unearth dinosaur eggs and fossils, volcanoes and giant dinosaur skeleton heads. As well as dinosaurs to be found in the natural outdoor setting, there will be indoor activities including fun interactive features from designing a dinosaur to see it come to life in a virtual kingdom.

From the creators of the award-winning Lightopia Festival, Dino Kingdom Thoresby is running for two weeks only from October 15 to 31 with pre-booked timed slots every day. Check the website for prices and availability at www.dinokingdom.com

