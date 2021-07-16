Get your tickets now for dinosaur family fun at Nottinghamshire venue

Tickets are on general sale for Dino Kingdom, coming to Thoresby Park from October 15 to 31, following an incredible response to the news that 100 dinosaurs and other creatures, AR, Holographic and 3D mapping digital installations will be descending on the parkland, located in the legendary Sherwood Forest.

Tickets are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dino-kingdom-nottinghamshire-tickets-163342205935

Dino Kingdom creator Ian Xiang said: “It seems Nottinghamshire is dinosaur crazy! It’s great to see families and people of all ages welcoming the chance to see this majestic beasts up close. We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Don't miss Dino Kingdom later this year

From the creators of the award-winning Lightopia Festival, the event promises to bring dinosaurs all of sizes ‘back to life’.

Animatronic models that move and roar including a huge Tyrannosaurus Rex and the even bigger Apatosaurus will take everyone on a Jurassic adventure.

There will also be smaller dinosaurs to seek, including hatching babies.

There’s something to entertain everyone from fairground rides and fun dino performances to an excavation sand pit, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel. Adventurers can also take a well-earned break and refuel with the wide offering of food and drink options.

Dino Kingdom will be at Thoresby Park in the autumn

As an outdoor event with managed capacity of the ticketed timed slots, Dino Kingdom is an event that can give everyone a ‘roarsome’ time in line with any restrictions which may be in place this autumn.

Advance tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £13 for children (under 3s are free) and £54 for a family ticket.

Join the Jurassic journey at www.dinokingdom.com

