Guitar virtuoso Craig Ogden hits stage at Royal Concert Hall

Don't miss a chance to see Craig Ogden perform at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 15, 7.30pm.

Escape to Argentina and enjoy the sultry sounds of its decadent nightlife when guitarist Craig Ogden performs with the London Tango Quintet.A leading light among today’s classical guitarists, Australian-born Ogden is an easy-going and charismatic artist, his spellbinding performances delivered with effortless panache.He’s one of Classic FM’s most played soloists and his five albums recorded for the station have all reached No. 1 in the UK classical chart.His visits to Nottingham have won him acclaim and many friends.This year he’s back with the London Tango Quintet, an all-star ensemble devoted to delivering the heel-snapping rhythms of tango with searing energy.Together with Craig they’ll be performing vibrant pieces by Piazzolla, Troilo and other giants of Argentinian tango.

Details: Go to www.trch.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.