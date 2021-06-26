Hits galore when leading George Michael tribute show comes to Nottingham and Sheffield venues

You can see the acclaimed tribute show at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 14, 2022 and Sheffield City Hall on October 7, 2022.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the musical legacy of the late, great George Michael.Few shows have reached the dizzy heights of Fastlove, which has toured in 18 countries, selling more than 250,000 tickets worldwide.The talented cast will recreate a night like no other on the new Everything She Wants tour.Enjoy all the hits, from Wham right through George Michael’s glittering solo career, including Wake Me Up, Too Funky, Father Figure, Freedom 90, Faith, Careless Whisper and many more.This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

For more on the shows, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

See Fastlove in Nottingham and Sheffield (Photo credit: Vernon Nash)

