Hits galore with top Billy Joel tribute show at Royal Concert Hall

Elio Pace and his band will present their show The Billy Joel Songbook

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 26.

The award-winning musician Elio Pace will be back on stage to thrill audiences with his acclaimed hit show The Billy Joel Songbook.This exciting live show celebrating the hits of the musical legend – including Piano Man, Uptown Girl and Always A Woman – will visit towns and cities across England and Wales.Paying homage to one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of the 20th century, The Billy Joel Songbook sees Elio and his incredible band perform the unique blend of pop, rhythm and blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll that has sealed Joel’s place in musical history.Elio Pace explained: “Billy Joel is a genius composer and I feel unbelievably humbled that people want to see us perform The Billy Joel Songbook.“We have had tremendous fun with the tour previously so we are very excited to be able to get back out on the road.”

Details: See www.trch.co.uk for ticket availability.

