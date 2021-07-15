James Morrison to bring greatest hits tour to Nottingham and Sheffield in 2022

James Morrison's next tour will include gigs at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield (Photo credit: Oliver Halfin)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 30, 2022/Sheffield City Hall, April 1, 2022.

2022 will see James Morrison tour the UK for the first time in two-and-a-half years when he hits the road with his first ever Greatest Hits tour.Featuring his five Top 10 hits (You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go) together with a selection of fan favourites, the tour represents a celebration of a remarkable career that has spanned 15 years.James Morrison commented: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.“I am buzzing to be back in a room with all my fans sharing my best songs. I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”

Details: Tickets were due to go on sale on July 22.For more on the forthcoming performances, see www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.ukPhoto credit: Oliver Halfin

