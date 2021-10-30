Laughter and love when Cupid's Revenge comes to area

Check out Cupid's Revenge at Nottingham's Djanogly Theatre

After years of acclaim in the comedy world for their humour-infused shows, New Art Club’s Tom Roden and Pete Shenton are reaffirming their commitment to dance and physical theatre in this new work.Created before lockdown and now ready to tour, Cupid’s Revenge is a 60-minute physical poem that plants love under the microscope of the 21st century.Performed on a set designed by Will Holt, centred around a two-metre love heart that has crashed to earth, Cupid’s Revenge uses rhythmic repetition and spoken text to spotlight love’s idiosyncrasies and commonalities.Cupid’s Revenge is a fun, silly, insightful, and sometimes heartrending show for those aged 12 and over.

For more, see lakesidearts.org.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.