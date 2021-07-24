Madcap fun coming soon with The Tempest at Nottingham Playhouse
Don’t miss out on a special production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest when it comes to Nottingham Playhouse soon.
The Nottingham Playhouse and Lakeside Arts, University of Nottingham production is to be staged in the open air of Nottingham’s Playhouse Forecourt from August 4 to 7.
Adapted and directed by Martin Berry, this alfresco theatre experience will feature a cast of four Nottingham actors – Charlotte East, Peter Watts, Josie White and Edward Watchman – who will bring to life the madcap characters of Shakespeare’s final play.
This action-packed 80 minute version of Shakespeare’s most magical play uses just a few props and some speedy costume changes to tell the story of sorceress Prospero, who uses her powers to conjure an almighty storm to cause a shipwreck. The survivors are left deserted on a remote island… or so they think.
