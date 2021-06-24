Nottingham Castle opens up again following £30nmillion transformation

Visitors were able to experience for themselves its exciting new galleries, exhibitions and attractions, offering a captivating, interactive journey through Nottingham’s rich social history.

The Castle also welcomed back Nottingham’s most famous outlaw, Robin Hood

The legendary figure returns to the home of his arch-rival, the Sherriff of Nottingham, with new family-friendly attraction, Robin Hood Adventures, inviting visitors to join Robin and his band of Merry Men and travel back in time to medieval Sherwood Forest.

Samuel Ridley, aged 4, has an archery lesson from Robin Hood as the castle opens for the first time in three years. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Venturing into a dark and mysterious tunnel and passing through the Major Oak, Robin’s followers enjoy immersive, ‘in the round’ storytelling in a forest clearing before testing their longbow and quarterstaff skills against Little John.

Nottingham Castle’s opening marks the beginning of a new chapter in its epic story, providing an extraordinary day out for the people of Nottingham and visitors from all over the globe.

The Castle has been designed to offer something for all ages with staff on hand to ensure guests get the most out of its many attractions.

Members of the Castle’s Explainer team will lead activities and support visitors at Robin Hood Adventures, including the mixed-reality gaming arches and digital table-top games.

First guests Jayne Child and Gail Baxter join Robin Hood as the castle gates open for the first time in three years (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Staff will also be on hand to answer visitor questions and host curious conversations about Nottingham’s rebellious past in the Rebellion gallery, while in the Temporary Exhibitions space, team members will lead regular hands-on art activities.

Nottingham Castle Trust is keen for people to fully engage with activities, while ensuring they stay Covid safe. The entire site will undergo extensive cleaning each day.

In addition, Castle staff are leading regular cave tours of the Ducal Wine Cellars, Romylowe Cave and King David’s Dungeon.

Sara Blair-Manning, chief executive of Nottingham Castle Trust, said: “Finally seeing our team of Explainers bringing the galleries and exhibitions alive, alongside guests interacting with our amazing digital displays and the story of Robin Hood and rebellion being shared, has been well worth the wait.”

Nottingham Castle is a ‘We’re Good to Go’ and ‘Safe Travels’ attraction and will follow all government regulations that are in place at the time of opening in summer 2021. Nottingham Castle has been redeveloped with wheelchair access in mind. It includes a Changing Places room and welcomes guide dogs.

Nottingham Castle Trust is a not-for-profit charity responsible for the operation of Nottingham Castle.

The three-year period of extensive redevelopment and conservation followed a major £30m investment from National Heritage Lottery Fund, Nottingham City Council, D2N2 and Arts Council England, plus fundraising by Nottingham Castle Trust.

