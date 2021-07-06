Nottingham's Riverside Festival called off for 2021

In 2019, the Riverside Festival attracted around 220,000 visitors.

The event includes a mile-long fun fair, three music stages, various river-based activities and a Saturday night firework display amongst other attractions.

An event of the size of Riverside requires time to adequately plan and respond to any new legislation or guidance that may need to be implemented. There are also considerable challenges and increased costs for all events this summer both in respect of securing event infrastructure due to being used at Covid test and vaccination centres and temporary staff.

Nottingham City Council has cancelled this year’s Riverside Festival - famous for its Saturday night firework display amongst other attractions - due to uncertainty around Covid restrictions.

No alternative date is being planned for 2021. The dates for the 2022 event are set for August 5 to 7.

Many smaller-scale summer events in the city will still be able to go ahead under current guidelines, so long as Covid measures are in place and capacity is under 4,000 people.

Events include:

Open Air Theatre (Wollaton Park & Newstead Abbey: until Aug 20)

Outdoor Cinema (Victoria Embankment: July 15-18, Newstead Abbey: July 24-25, and Wollaton Park: August 26-29)

Arboretum Sunsets (Nottingham Arboretum: until September 5)

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark, city council portfolio holder for leisure, culture, and schools, said: “We were looking forward to bringing the Riverside Festival back for people to enjoy after a difficult year for everyone, so it’s is a terrible shame to have to cancel this well-loved event for a second year.

“We’ve also had to be fair to our performers, traders and suppliers to let them know what is happening. We have to be practical about the time it takes to plan an event of this size, and to be able to properly respond to the latest guidance.

“While plans were in place for the event to proceed in 2021, the reality of running an event scheduled to take place just three weeks after potential new guidance on July 19, was just not practicable.

“In the meantime, there is plenty for people to enjoy safely in the city this summer including a great programme of smaller-scale events, the recently reopened Nottingham Castle following a £31million transformation and the Titus: T.Rex is King exhibition at Wollaton Hall, the first real Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton to be exhibited in England for over a century.”

