Notts youngsters gain rare insight into mind of fashion legend Paul Smith at exhibition

Paul Smith held an in-depth guided tour for invited guests and press, followed by hosting two workshops to where he passed on advice and guidance to students from the Nottingham Trent University art and design department and the 4th Chilwell Brownies.

Each workshop offered ten young people the chance to present a creative idea or design to Paul.

The brief was to create packaging or a bag for the new Nottingham Castle shop, inspired by Paul’s iconic designs. Participants were asked to consider how low impact or recycled materials could be used.

One of Nottingham's most famous sons - fashion designer Paul Smith (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

The day ended with a ticketed event to hear an exclusive talk by Paul, with the chance to meet the city icon and take home a signed book.

Ted Cantle, chairman of the Nottingham Castle Trust board, said: “It’s a real privilege for us to welcome Paul and to celebrate the castle as the final destination of Hello, My Name Is Paul Smith.

“Being able to give Nottingham students and young people the chance to experience world-class exhibitions in a unique way and providing access to inspirational and iconic Nottingham voices is what we are all about – it’s been a day that makes you proud to be associated with the city.”

The Hello, My Name is Paul Smith exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the world of the fashion designer with more than 1,500 objects, many of which are from Paul’s personal collection, that reflect his personality, curiosity and energy.

Paul Smith - fashion designer. (Photo by Tracey Whitefoot)

Looking at the impressive scale of its global operation today, the exhibition draws on Paul Smith’s personal archive, from the company’s beginnings in Nottingham to its international prominence today.

The exhibition, created in conjunction with the Design Museum, is Nottingham Castle’s first major temporary exhibition since its £30million redevelopment.