Popular Hallowe'en trail returns for a fortnight of free spooktacular family fun

Following the success of the last It’s in Nottingham’s Halloween event in 2019, which saw more than 1,000 families travel into the city centre to take part, Nottingham Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to announce the return of the spook-tacular event, back for the autumn half-term (October 18 to October 31).

This year, it is bigger and better than ever before with an Augmented Reality (AR) Trail.

People are being encouraged to dress up in their favourite Hallowe’en costume to discover the spooky going-ons in the city centre and hunt out the ghostly characters that are hiding in spooky locations throughout the city centre.

The spook-tacular event will be back in place for the autumn half-term (October 18 to October 31) .

To give people a helping hand to find the seven gruesome characters, It’s in Nottingham has created a free handy map which can be collected from the Nottingham Tourism and Travel Centre.

The map will also be available on It’s in Nottingham’s brand-new free app - simply go to the App Store or Google Play on a mobile device and search for ‘It’s in Nottingham’. The game will only be available from October 18 to October 31, so users will need to visit the app store during this period.

The much-loved Ghostbuster car ‘Ecto 1’, which could well be the rarest movie car in existence - and the ‘It's in Nottingham’ Ghostbusters team will be making an appearance during the event too. The car will be on display at Nottingham Castle from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 31. Please note: there is no charge to enter the castle grounds to visit Ecto-1 and the Ghostbuster team.

If the exhibition gets a little too busy, Nottingham BID has teamed up with St. James Hotel on Rutland Street, to offer a free drink to children when an accompanying adult purchases a drink. Conveniently located just around the corner from Nottingham Castle, St. James Hotel will make the perfect stop-off for those looking to take a little break from their ghost busting.

Families can travel into the city on Nottingham City Transport for a specially discounted GroupRider price of £5 as part of the Halloween Trail. Download the free NCTX buses app, select the ‘Off Peak GroupRider’ ticket and enter the discount code ITSINNOTTINGHAM. The ticket covers up to five people (min one adult, max two adults) after 9.30am on weekdays and all day on the weekend.

“Last time, over 1,000 families followed the Halloween Trail, discovering the variety of shops, restaurants, coffee shops and leisure venues we have here in Nottingham, making it a real hit with our levy payers,” said Lucy Stanford, director of operations at Nottingham BID, the organisers of the ‘It’s in Nottingham’ initiative.“Being half-term, it is a perfectly timed free initiative, particularly for families.”

For further information about the Halloween Trail visit: www.itsinnottingham.com/halloween

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.