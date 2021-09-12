Rescue Rooms visit for Delaire The Liar
Delaire The Liar
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, October 26.
The London-based alternative band have released their brooding new single Halloween on their new home Rude Records, ahead of an extensive UK tour this autumn.Speaking on the new single the band said: “The song itself is about exhausted options, desperation and sacrifice.”What would you give if you’re at the end of your rope?“What cost is too high to regain something you’ve lost? ”Utilising a weaponised punk rock attitude that feeds into a visceral delivery and live performance, married with a fragility and earnestness that extends a welcoming hand to the listener, Delaire The Liar are set to explore the nuances of human emotion and response.The band features Ffin Colley, Hannah Watts, Em Lodge and Chaz Tomlinson.
Details: For more on the gig at the city centre venue, you can go to www.rescuerooms.com