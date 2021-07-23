See 'Dirty Vegan' Matt Pritchard at this year's Clumber Park food and drink festival

Matt will appear on Saturday, September 18, as part of the two-day food celebration over the weekend. He’ll join a fantastic line-up of celebrity chefs offering demonstrations.

Best known for his role as the front man of MTV’s Dirty Sanchez, Matt left his outrageous pranking days behind around five years ago when he got his dog Lenny the springer spaniel.

His love of animals, combined with watching the documentary Cowspiracy, made him decide to become vegan.

'Dirty Vegan' chef Matt Pritchard has joined the line-up at this year's Festival of Food And Drink at Clumber Park. (Photo credit: Chris Terry)

He has released two highly successful cookbooks - Dirty Vegan and Dirty Vegan: Another Bite - and shared his mission in his own TV series of the same name on BBC1 Wales.

Festival director Bev Channell said: “We’re very excited that Matt can join us in September. We have worked hard to ensure we have even more to offer our vegan and vegetarian visitors so Matt will have plenty of choice when it comes to picking his ingredients!

“As plant-based food has evolved so has its appeal with more food lovers realising that they were missing out on delicious flavours and its food that everyone can enjoy – whether they’re a meat eater, vegetarian, pescatarian or vegan.”

Many of the 150 artisan food and drink companies exhibiting at the Festival of Food and Drink, now in its eighth year, offer vegan friendly products.

The full list of exhibitors can be found on the website with the relevant companies highlighted.

The biggest event of its kind in the region, the festival vibe is enhanced by live music throughout the weekend, with the stage area surrounded by Street Food vendors, cocktail bars, breweries and Pop-Up Cafes.

Ticket prices start from just £10 in advance for the Festival of Food and Drink with free admission into Clumber Park included (usually £5 per adult) on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 September. VIP and family tickets are also available. Children aged five years and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

For more, visit www.festivaloffoodanddrink.com

