Sheffield Corporation gig for rising metal stars Blood Youth

Sheffield Corporation, September 16.

Modern metallers Blood Youth have returned with a huge new single Iron Lung.Equal parts brutal and emotive, it signals a new era for the band.The band have also announced some live dates for later in the year.Guitarist Chris Pritchard commented: “We’ve always wanted to do a tour like this where it’s just stripped down, up close and personal.“Whenever we’ve tried to do something like this in the past, other tours and opportunities have gotten in the way but this time it’s happening."It feels more perfect than ever to have this be our first tour back after being away from fans for nearly two years now, to bring them back and closer than ever straight out the gate.“We’re super excited to hit these towns and cities, most for the first time ever, with new songs, new visuals and a new skin - we can’t wait to share that experience with you all.”

Details: For more, see bloodyouth.com

Music lovers in the area should check out Blood Youth's forthcoming gig in Sheffield.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.