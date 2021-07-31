Sheffield Corporation gig for rising metal stars Blood Youth
Blood Youth
Sheffield Corporation, September 16.
Modern metallers Blood Youth have returned with a huge new single Iron Lung.Equal parts brutal and emotive, it signals a new era for the band.The band have also announced some live dates for later in the year.Guitarist Chris Pritchard commented: “We’ve always wanted to do a tour like this where it’s just stripped down, up close and personal.“Whenever we’ve tried to do something like this in the past, other tours and opportunities have gotten in the way but this time it’s happening."It feels more perfect than ever to have this be our first tour back after being away from fans for nearly two years now, to bring them back and closer than ever straight out the gate.“We’re super excited to hit these towns and cities, most for the first time ever, with new songs, new visuals and a new skin - we can’t wait to share that experience with you all.”
Details: For more, see bloodyouth.com