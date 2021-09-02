Sheffield support slot for rising star JC Stewart on Vamps' tour
JC Stewart
Sheffield Academy, September 20.
JC Stewart continues his rise over the course of 2021 by embarking upon a major tour as special guest to The Vamps.It follows his recent single Loud, which earned Radio 1 support from Mollie King, Scott Mills and Chris Stark, as well as the news that he was nominated for Best Push Performance at the upcoming MTV VMAs.JC’s year started when he was named as MTV’s first global Push artist of the year. The single Break My Heart then continued to fire his momentum skywards. Co-written with Niall Horan and broadening his pop appeal, it reached a remarkable 37 New Music Friday playlists, a total that matched Taylor Swift’s single from the same week.Emerging from Northern Ireland, JC Stewart possesses all the traits to become a globally recognised artist. His music is powered by a voice as real and powerful as the emotions he explores.
Photo: Rosie Matheson