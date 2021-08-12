Show will go on at Gate To Southwell Festival 2021

The Breath (featuring Rioghnach Connolly)

Kirklington, September 2 to 5.

The long-delayed Gate To Southwell Festival will bounce back in style next month.Based at a beautiful new rural location, just to the north of Southwell, the East Midlands’ premier folk, roots and acoustic music festival will be takong place for a 14th time and once again welcomes eclectic international-class artists and award winners such as The Young’uns, Gigspanner Big Band, Spain’s piper-led Anxo Lorenzo Band, celebrated duo The Breath (starring Folksinger of the Year Rioghnach Connolly) (pictured above), the Blair Dunlop Band and reunited Bellowhead masterminds Spiers & Boden.Starved live music fans are buying up discounted tickets fast but there are weekend and day tickets available via www.gtsf.uk.Despite the recent cancellation of many live music events, the committee have put together a full Covid compliance plan.

Alongside more established names such as London ska stars Maroon Town, Donegal’s Henry Girls, Track Dogs, Edgelarks, Imar, Harbottle & Jonas, The Activators, Reg Meuross, Winter Wilson, Talisk, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Wood, a host of bright young folk, acoustic, blues and Americana artists will be ascending the GTSF stages.

After five years at Southwell Racecourse, the festival will happen on farmland at Kirklington just to the North West of Southwell with lakes, trees and plenty of green spaces. There’s more room for camping and, for the first time, well-behaved dogs are welcome (at no extra cost) in the main arena as well as on the campsite. Plus there are lovely rural walks nearby and there’s the scenic Robin Hood Way, linking Kirklington to Southwell and the wider area.

Social distancing measures will be in place, contactless payments will be available at the box office, stalls and bars, there’ll be increased hand-sanitising and washing facilities and extra toilets.

Last but not least, the Gate To Southwell Festival is famous for offering great kids’ entertainment. This year’s festival welcomes family favourites such as street theatre star Dan The Hat, rock & roll from Johnny & The Raindrops, storytelling from Walk The Lines, Toddle Bops & Baby Bops, the much-loved Jan’s Van plus a fantastic Fire Circle with the Forest School for All team.

The festival received a great vote of confidence this month with news that Lowdhams of Nottingham, one of the UK’s largest and oldest retailers of new and used motorhomes, has stepped in as a main sponsor.

Group managing director Steve Sharpe explained: “We are delighted to support the Gate To Southwell Festival for another year!

“Lowdhams are delighted to be the main sponsor of this amazing festival during these unusual and challenging times.

"This festival provides a fantastic platform to celebrate folk, roots and acoustic music from the UK and further afield and we hope we can help to inspire local people to visit and support this brilliant event."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

