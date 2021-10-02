Society is ready to hit the stage again at Acorn Theatre

It can be seen at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre on November 6.

There will be three performances, taking place from 1pm, 4pm and 7.30pm.

Worksop Light Operatic Society are back on stage and in the lights with their spectacular selection of songs from the shows.

Tickets are £12. Book via phone on 01909 501817 (Wednesday, 12noon-3pm only) or by going to www.acorntheatre.net/Book-Online

Meanwhile, auditions are coming up soon for the society’s forthcoming production of Made In Dagenham.

Launch nights are to be held on November 14 (via Zoom invitation) and November 17 (at Worksop Miners Welfare) before auditions take place on November 24 and 28, with slots available following the launch nights.