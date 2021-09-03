Special gig in store at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham with ska legends
The Specials
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, September 17.
The Specials will be performing in Nottingham soon and also have a new album – Protest Songs: 1924-2012 – out on September 24.The ska veterans – featuring original members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter – enjoyed a triumphant 2019 with the release of chart-topping and critically acclaimed Encore, 40 years after they exploded onto the music scene and launched the 2 Tone movement.They now make a very timely return with their brand new album. It features 12 singular takes on specially chosen protest songs and shows The Specials still care, are still protesting and still angry. The Specials emerged in the late 1970s as the multiracial flagship of the 2 Tone movement, and sang of racism, unemployment and injustice . For more on the forthcoming gig, you can go to motorpointarenanottingham.com