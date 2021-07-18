Spectacular Harlem Globetrotters to start UK tour at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, September 23

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to the UK this autumn, starting in Nottingham.Spread Game is the epitome of Globetrotter excellence, shown through basketball wizardry night after night and demonstrated through years of commitment to unsurpassed entertainment.For more than 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skills.The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other.Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the live event will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

Details: For tickets, go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Make sure you see the Harlem Globetrotters at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

