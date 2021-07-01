Star guitarist Samantha Fish will make a splash at Nottingham venue next year
Nottingham Rock City, February 5, 2022.
The rescheduled tour by guitarist extraordinaire Samantha Fish drops in at the Talbot Street-based venue early next year for a gig that is not to be missed.It should be the latest in her string of incendiary live performances.In September 2019, the genre-bending guitarist, singer, and songwriter released her critically acclaimed Kill Or Be Kind, which has proven to be Samantha’s breakthrough album.The edgy roots music platter was recorded at the legendary Royal Studios in Memphis and produced by three-time Grammy winner Scott Billington.After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world. Since then, the charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a powerful live performer.
Details: For more on the gig, y ou can go to www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto credit: Kaelen Borowsky