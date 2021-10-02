Star line-up for Jeff Wayne's War Of The Worlds at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds – Alive On Stage!
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, March 23.
One of the most trailblazing tours of all time returns to arenas in 2022.It features a stellar cast with Strictly Come Dancing and Stage star Kevin Clifton as The Artilleryman, Blue’s Duncan James as Parson Nathaniel, Steps and stage star Claire Richards as Beth, The Parson’s Wife, Inglorious front man Nathan James as The Voice of Humanity, and Anna-Marie Wayne as Carrie, The Journalist’s Fiancée, plus The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward reprising his original role as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist.Based on HG Wells’s dark Victorian tale, it remains a firm favourite to millions around the world.In 2006, TWOTW tour was considered a cutting-edge production with six trucks filled to the brim.In 2022, the production will be up to 12, with new special effects.