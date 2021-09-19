Three classics and a new work in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's latest concert
Nottingham Albert Hall, November 6, 7.30pm.
NSO members will return to concert action later this year, more than 18 months after their last public performance together.The concert, under the baton of long-standing conductor Derek Williams, features three classics of the repertoire plus a new work, receiving only its second performance, written by a Nottingham-based composer who is also a viola player in the orchestra.Music Of The Heinzelmannchen, by Sarah Brialey, is a fun and atmospheric piece inspired a fairy tale about elves in Cologne who carry out all the work when the city folk are sound asleep.The concert also features Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No 1, with Nottingham’s Matt Glendening as soloist, plus the Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, and Dvorak’s tuneful Eighth Symphony.
Details: For tickets, go to www.nottinghamsymphony.org.