Top tribute time when Letz Zep rock out at The Diamond in Sutton
Letz Zep
The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield, September 10.
The award-winning Led Zeppelin tribute band will appear soon at the popular venue as part of their 23-date European tour.Support comes from the local female-fronted 70s and 80s cover band GG and the Hell Hounds.“I walked in, I saw me”, said Robert Plant himself about the Letz Zep gig he attended, and Jimmy Page invited Letz Zep to perform at the official launch party for the Led Zeppelin Mothership CD.Formed by talented musicians who are all true Zep fans with a strong pedigree, the band has toured with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Roger Daltrey, Debbie Bonham, Guy Chambers, Steve Hackett, Dr Feelgood, Saxon and Uriah Heep.All four members possess the considerable ability required for a convincing recreation of Led Zep in their prime.
Details: For more, call 01623 456617 or see https://www.thediamonduk.com