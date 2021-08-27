Top tunes in store when Level 42 play Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Level 42 will be packing them in at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on their latest tour

The tour will include a visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 11.

To date the band and Mark have released 14 studio albums, seven live albums, the Sirens’ EP, and six compilation albums, had 18 top 40 singles, including Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family, and Hot Water, sold out Wembley Arena for a total of 21 nights and sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.

Support will come from Johnny Hates Jazz.

Recent years have seen a career resurgence for Level 42. Bassist and frontman Mark King said: “Touring with the band has been about as much fun as I can remember having had on the road, and If you had asked me back in 1980 if I thought we would be selling out theatres around the world when I was 60 years old I probably would have laughed!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.