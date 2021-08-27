Top tunes in store when Level 42 play Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Chart favourites Level 42 will be rolling back the years on their latest jaunt round the country on their From Eternity To Here Tour.
The tour will include a visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 11.
To date the band and Mark have released 14 studio albums, seven live albums, the Sirens’ EP, and six compilation albums, had 18 top 40 singles, including Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family, and Hot Water, sold out Wembley Arena for a total of 21 nights and sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.
Support will come from Johnny Hates Jazz.
Recent years have seen a career resurgence for Level 42. Bassist and frontman Mark King said: “Touring with the band has been about as much fun as I can remember having had on the road, and If you had asked me back in 1980 if I thought we would be selling out theatres around the world when I was 60 years old I probably would have laughed!”
See www.trch.co.uk