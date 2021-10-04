TV star Paul Hollywood to serve up a slice of theatre fun at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

TV star Paul Hollywood will come to venues in the area on tour next year (Photo credit: Michael Wharley)

Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK including dates at Sheffield City Hall on November 1, 2022, and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 14, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 8.

Working from a fully equipped onstage kitchen, Paul will share his tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way.

Come and get a slice of the action as the best-selling author serves up his biggest baking bonanza to date.

Paul has been a firm favourite with TV viewers for more than a decade with his infectious enthusiasm for baking and cheeky charm leading him to win the hearts of the nation.

Speaking about the tour, Paul said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”

For more see www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

