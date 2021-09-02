Twelfth Night treat for audiences

This 90-minute free outdoor production by the acclaimed theatre group is not to be missed by fans of the Bard.

Nottingham Shakespeare Company are dedicated to bringing fresh, contemporary, accessible interpretations to everyone in Nottingham and beyond.

A fast paced comedy rollercoaster, Twelfth Night sees a shipwreck tears a brother and sister apart. Will they find love after the storm?

See Nottingham Shakespeare Company's performances of Twelfth Night across the area.

Twelfth Night is a rollicking rom-com of desire, disguise and deception.

Viola, washed up alone after watching her brother drown in their shipwreck, disguises herself as a boy

and joins the court of Duke Orsino.

Orsino pines for the love of the fair Countess Olivia, who has sworn off men entirely, and so sends his handsome young servant to woo her on his behalf - with interesting results.

Performances can be seen on September 3, from 7pm, at the DH Lawrence Pavilion, Highfields Park; on September 4 from 2pm at Sneinton Market Avenues Plaza; on September 4 from 7pm at St Mary’s Churchyard, Lace Market; on September 10 from 7pm at Victoria Embankment Bandstand, and at the same venue from 2pm and 7pm on September 11.

For more, you can see www.nottinghamshakespearecompany.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.