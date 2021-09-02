Twelfth Night treat for audiences
Nottingham Shakespeare Company has returned to action with a production of Twelfth Night.
This 90-minute free outdoor production by the acclaimed theatre group is not to be missed by fans of the Bard.
Nottingham Shakespeare Company are dedicated to bringing fresh, contemporary, accessible interpretations to everyone in Nottingham and beyond.
A fast paced comedy rollercoaster, Twelfth Night sees a shipwreck tears a brother and sister apart. Will they find love after the storm?
Twelfth Night is a rollicking rom-com of desire, disguise and deception.
Viola, washed up alone after watching her brother drown in their shipwreck, disguises herself as a boy
and joins the court of Duke Orsino.
Orsino pines for the love of the fair Countess Olivia, who has sworn off men entirely, and so sends his handsome young servant to woo her on his behalf - with interesting results.
Performances can be seen on September 3, from 7pm, at the DH Lawrence Pavilion, Highfields Park; on September 4 from 2pm at Sneinton Market Avenues Plaza; on September 4 from 7pm at St Mary’s Churchyard, Lace Market; on September 10 from 7pm at Victoria Embankment Bandstand, and at the same venue from 2pm and 7pm on September 11.
For more, you can see www.nottinghamshakespearecompany.co.uk