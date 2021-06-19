x
Sam Fischer
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, October 1.
Sam Fischer – the man behind last year’s platinum hit This City and duets with Demi Lovato on What Other People Say and Sam Feldt’s Pick Me Up - has announced a string of UK tour dates.Sam explained: “It’s been a unique journey this past 18 months, having my songs travel further around the world than I’ve been able to and not getting to meet the people who have given me this life I now lead has been a bit heartbreaking, so to be announcing a tour feels surreal, but here we are.“The support I’ve had in the UK has been incredible and I can’t wait to be on UK stages, doing what I love the most and finally meeting everyone, for the first time.”Sam’s debut single This City is currently sitting on more than 500 million worldwide streams and was Top 20 in the UK for 11 weeks.Australian-born Fischer has garnered incredible attention through his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.