An exhibition not to be missed at Southwell Minster

Southwell Minster is to host what is possibly the biggest textiles exhibition by a single artist in the world.

This spectacular and ground-breaking exhibition of textile art by Jacqui Parkinson is on show from October 16 to November 30, in the Quire Aisles of the Minster, the final stop of an extensive tour of cathedrals across Britain. Threads through Revelation uses superb stitching and vivid colour to depict the Bible’s Book of Revelation.

The Dean, the Very Revd Nicola Sullivan, said: “I have worked with Jacqui Parkinson before and am thrilled that we have managed at last to get this stunning exhibition to the Minster. We want as many visitors as possible to come and enjoy these vivid, striking panels which intrigue and fascinate both people of faith, and people of no faith by the sheer scale and ambition of this project.”

Jacqui, who lives in Devon, is a textile artist whose work has been on display in many cathedrals over the past 12 years. Her exhibitions have included different themes, including prayer, grief, creation, service and rites of passage. They have generated very warm responses from visitors, guides and congregations.

She explained: “It doesn’t matter whether you know a lot or nothing at all about the Revelation. Through my stitching, I hope to bring people into the drama of a book that is both encouraging and scary.

“John of Patmos recorded an amazing series of visions; here you’ll see my response to most of the images in the book and get a sense of the startling, stunning and challenging events. I hope that many people will feel like looking at Revelation again with fresh, hopeful eyes.”

Visitors can enjoy the exhibition at all levels. At one level it is an absorbing and beautiful visual experience. Anyone who stitches will find it fascinating and stimulating, while children will enjoy spotting all kinds of interesting things.

For more, see http://www.revelation-threads.co.uk/