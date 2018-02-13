Circus-themed half-term fun at Harley Gallery

Roll up, roll up for a packed week of circus-themed fun at The Harley Gallery this half-term, inspired by the photography exhibition Circus Work running until April 15.

Children can learn how to juggle and plate spin, make their own circus head-dress, paint a clown face dinner plate or create a shadow puppet during the week long programme on offer at gallery on the Welbeck estate between Nottingham and Sheffield.

Circus Hats and Headdresses workshop will be led by Harley Studio artist Michelle Reader on Tuesday, February 20. In her work, Michelle re-uses waste materials to create recycled sculptures, so expect some interesting materials to feature in this two hour creative session.

Youngsters can have a go at juggling, hula hooping and plate spinning plus much more at the circus skills workshops led by Nottingham-based Circus Hub running in hourly sessions from 11am to 3pm on Friday, February 23.

Clay Day on Monday, February 19, gives children the chance to explore and experiment with different techniques including slab and coil building. Pottery Studio Manager Lynne Staniland will be on hand to offer any hints and tips needed to create a masterpiece.

On Wednesday, February 21, take part in hourly creative sessions to learn how to make a circus inspired shadow puppet.

On Thursday, February 22, there will be a circus themed Paint a Pot session where children can paint a clown face dinner plate or a trapeze act on a breakfast bowl. Once decorated, each piece will be professionally glazed and fired in the kiln ready for collection a few days later.

Sessions will take place in the Education Studio or the Pottery Studio and are suitable for children aged four and over.

Adults must stay with their children at all times. A small charge applies and places on all activities can be booked by calling 01909 501 700 or email portlandcollection@harleygallery.co.uk.

And do not miss the chance to visit the new exhibition Circus Work in The Harley Gallery open now and running until April 15.

For anyone who has ever dreamt of running away with the circus or simply wondered what life is like for the jugglers, clowns, and acrobats, Circus Work by acclaimed photographer Peter Lavery captures what goes on behind the scenes at the Big Top.

Peter Lavery has spent the last 50 years following and photographing circuses the length and breadth of Britain and Ireland. His new exhibition is the first to document this five-decade-long project.

Taken in both black and white and colour these intimately detailed, large-scale photographs show circus performers relaxing while off duty, practicing, getting ready to perform, part made-up and costumed, and revealingly off-guard.

Lisa Gee, director at The Harley Gallery, said: “Peter Lavery’s pictures capture a world unknown to most of us. He takes us behind the curtain to see the grit amidst the glamour, the contrast between the mundane and the magical and reveals the hard work and humanity of this unique community.”

The son of a miner, Lavery has developed an enduring interest and passion for his subject since dropping in on a small indoor circus in his home town of Wakefield in 1968: “I was immediately struck by the disparity between the outward exoticism, the finery, the sequined costumes, the plumes, the elaborate display and backstage ordinariness. At once I was enthralled by the sounds and the smell, but I had no idea the subject would capture and hold my imagination for the best part of five decades.”