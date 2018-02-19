Dance stars back in Nottingham with unmissable triple bill

Britain’s national dance company Rambert returns to Nottingham with audience favourite A Linha Curva, in a programme of dance that displays the company’s range and abundance of talent at the Theatre Royal from February 27–March 1.

Rambert’s senior rehearsal director Mikaela Polley said: “We love coming to Nottingham and always get a fantastic reception.

“This programme of dance truly has something for everyone and showcases the extraordinary versatility or our world-class dancers.

“A Linha Curva is a particular favourite of mine, as I’ve been involved with it since its premiere in 2009 and restaged it on the company for this tour. The sheer scale of the ensemble of Rambert dancers and Rambert school guest dancers invokes a powerful energy onstage, full of life and rhythm – it’s a party you don’t want to miss!”

Itzik Galili’s percussion-fuelled A Linha Curva is a high-octane, celebratory work based on Latin American rhythms and movements performed by 26 dancers from Rambert and the Rambert School and four percussionists live onstage.

Nominated for Best Choreography prize in the 2009 Critic’s Circle National Dance Awards and Best New Dance Production in the 2010 Olivier Awards, A Linha Curva contributed to Rambert’s 2010 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance. Itzik Galili created both choreography and designs for the piece with an original score by Dutch percussion group Percossa.

Known for his technically detailed dance works full of energy and power, Greek choreographer Andonis Foniadakis presents Symbiosis, a high-velocity celebration of the Rambert dancers’ skills. Symbiosis is set to a specially-commissioned score by Ilan Eshkeri, a British neo-classical composer known for his film scores, concert music and artistic collaborations.

Rounding off the evening is Goat, a dance-theatre piece from award-winning choreographer and performer Ben Duke, which premiered last year. Darkly funny and deeply moving, Goat dissects the pleasure and pain of performing and is inspired by the music and spirit of Nina Simone, with a selection of her best loved songs performed live on stage by jazz singer Nia Lynn.

See www.trch.co.uk for ticket and performance details.

Photo by Hugo Glendinning