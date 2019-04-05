DH Lawrence exhibition set to explore ‘life without limits’

A new exhibition is being launched , celebrating the life of legendary Eastwood author DH Lawrence.

Love, sex, art and travel are just some of the themes covered in a new exhibition, ‘Discover A Life Without Limits’, about to be launched at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum.

DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum

Museum and collections officer Carolyn Melbourne described the exhibition as “exploring the many different ways that Lawrence defied expectations, broke boundaries and challenged conventions.”

Visitors are invited to explore Lawrence’s extraordinary life and to vote on what they would like to find out more about.

The outcome of the voting will help influence upcoming exhibitions.

The exhibition will run from April 12 to July 26.

It is free to visit during the museum’s opening hours with a public launch event taking place on April 12 from 4pm to 7pm.

The D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm.

For more information, or to book onto guided tours, call the museum on 0115 917 3824 or visit their website.