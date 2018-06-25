Film Review: L’Amant Double is a powerful thriller

L’Amant Double or Double Lover is the latest feature from French writer-director François Ozon (Potiche, Jeune & Jolie), writes Natalie Stendall.

An erotic thriller with flashes of irreverence, L’Amant Double approaches Freudian psychoanalysis, sexual power, strength and dominance with ingenuity and edgy, exacting style.

It begins with Chloé (Marine Vacth), a disenchanted model whose chronic and undiagnosable stomach pain leads her to see therapist Paul Meyer (Jérémie Renier). Their conversations are ripe with sexual tension - Ozon allows them to play out with protracted intensity - but a burgeoning love affair heads down a dark alley when Chloé meets with another physically identical therapist.

As Chloé tries to uncover the relationship between these two men, Ozon’s pattern of remarkable twists teeters on Hitchcockian suspense.

Chloé works as a room guard or ‘watcher’ at a museum whose exhibition titled Flesh & Blood hints at the perplexing relationship between the physical and emotional realms.

It’s a thread Ozon exploits - the mysterious bond between the body, mind and passionate instincts - sometimes in gruesome imagery, at others times in gnarly conversation. Teasing out the idea of doubles and split personalities, the writer-director appeals to mirrors and creative editing tricks.

Cross fades and the suggestion of a split-screen bring Chloé and Paul physically closer, multiplying the film’s tension and sense of menace, while the story itself appears to reflect, refract and fold in on itself.

Ozon seizes upon the primordial - the desire for dominance, the instinct to prey upon weakness, even the idea of cannibalism - to shock, disturb and terrify. Some of his most challenging images only begin to crystallise, finding coherence, as the film approaches its dramatic conclusion, where taut thriller cracks open into body horror. There’s a nagging sense that L’Amant Double takes a lazy route out of its elaborately knotted plot but the final frame is chilling to the core.

4/5

L’Amant Double is now showing in selected cinemas and online at Curzon Home Cinema