Film review: Star names shine in The Post

Steven Spielberg’s latest thriller, The Post, unites Hollywood icons Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for the first time, writes Natalie Stendall.

It’s delectable casting. Hanks’s brash and pushy newspaper editor, Ben Bradlee, is the perfect foil for Streep’s delicate and mousey publisher, Kay Graham. Their first scene crackles with conflict and a particularly awkward silence is enough to make us squirm in our seats.

If this extraordinary casting isn’t enough to secure your interest, The Post is also an astonishingly relevant and solidly made thriller. It’s based on the true story of the Pentagon Papers. When classified documents are leaked proving that the US government has been deceiving the public about the nature and progress of the Vietnam war, Kay Graham, the first female publisher of The Washington Post, must decide whether to publish. The stakes are high: the Post has just been listed on the stock exchange.

The Post takes place in 1971 but the battles it depicts, both to secure press freedom and female workplace equality are especially pertinent in the context of ‘fake news’ and ‘equal pay’.

The angry and exasperated voice of President Nixon is his own. A fine choice by Spielberg, who only ever captures the President through obscuring windows, leaves us free to make our own inferences. Nixon’s fractious relationship with the press is eerily suggestive of the Trump administration.

Taking on the running of the male-dominated newspaper following her husband’s suicide, Kay’s battle is of a more personal but relatable nature and Streep’s standout scene arrives early.

Squashed by her own feelings of inadequacy in a boardroom full of men, Streep’s Kay is nervous, twitchy and flustered despite very clearly knowing her stuff. Inevitably a man speaks for her, an experience to which many women will no doubt identify. Watching Kay grow, surrounded by combative and condescending male colleagues, is inspirational.

Spielberg is an exquisite storyteller and, as the camera moves through hectic newsrooms and across swamped desks, the pace of his thriller is steady but unrelenting.

There is a whisper of Aaron Sorkin (Moneyball, Molly’s Game) in the frenetic dialogue but the final act is, occasionally, a little schmaltzy.

Co-written by Josh Singer, The Post is a fusion of his previous projects: hit and miss biopic of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, The Fifth Estate, and the Oscar-winning Spotlight. The Post doesn’t quite match the tension of that film’s Boston Globe Catholic church exposé, but is well worthy of a place on your watch list for its persuasive performances and on-the-nose politics.

4/5