Fun Palace event to be staged in Warsop this weekend

Come along and sample the Warsop Fun Palace on Sunday, October 7.

For one day only, The Shed in Warsop - also known as the Adam Eastwood Building - will be transformed into a colourful, creative space where local artists, musicians, performers, teachers and experts will come together to share their skills and passions with the local community.

Fun Palaces will take place nationwide during the first weekend of October. These free events are run by local people for local people, and celebrate culture at the heart of our communities.

The Warsop Fun Palace is being coordinated by the team at Vibrant Warsop who are lining up an exciting and diverse programme of activities for the day.

A variety of artists, musicians, teachers and performers will be sharing their skills with others. From mad science experiments to wall graffiti, from karate to knitting, from ukulele-playing to drumming – there will be something for everyone of all ages and abilities to try out and get involved in

Event co-ordinator Mike Payne said: “Bringing fun, creativity and colour to The Shed, this free event will reveal the creativity and skills which lie hidden within Warsop. Everyone is an artist and everyone is a scientist at our first ever Fun Palace!”

All are welcome to join in the fun from 11am to 3pm. Hot food and hot and cold drinks will be available at affordable prices. For more information on the event, visit www.vibrantwarsop.org.