Let there be light as event offers plenty of family enjoyment this weekend

The 11th Nottingham Light Night will take place in the city on the evening of Friday, February 23.

Organised by Nottingham City Council in partnership with It’s In Nottingham, the event is being supported by community groups and city venues.

Residents of the area are invited to explore the city on a dark February night. From the Canal side to the Castle and beyond, be warmed by the magic of Light Night with beautiful light installations and cultural happenings.

In Old Market Square take a selfie in front of the massive 25m wide @itsinnottingham installation or enjoy the Light Night market attractions with a hand-picked selection of some of Nottingham’s best street food and independent traders.

There will also be pop-up light performances at several locations around the city during the evening including illuminated winged dancers, a robot and fire jugglers.

Head to the Castle Quarter for family friendly activities including a nature themed silent disco and explore the Castle grounds to discover a range of light installations and surprises including regular favourites, the Physics Buskers and English Combat in Dunkirk.

Enchanted Water at the canal basin combines projections, installations and storytelling exploring the heritage of the canal. Take an Instagram selfie with hashtag #NLN2018me before Tuesday February 20 for the chance of becoming part of the StarGate waterfall projection.

With further installations in Hockley and Sneinton Market, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t worry about missing anything. There is a great new interactive map online to help you plan your evening. This will help work out how to see as much as possible and to plan in refreshments and stop offs in the warm along the way.

There is also a transport offer from Nottingham City Transport – a discounted ticket through the NCTX Buses App, which offers a £3 return for one person (compared to £3.70 on the bus) or families can enjoy the normal Grouprider at £5.

Neil Fincham, a director of Nottingham Business Improvement (BID) the organisation behind It’s in Nottingham said: “Events like Light Night are important to our members, particularly the operators of bars, restaurants and other leisure venues in the city centre and to shops as they bring more people into the city in the evening. This is why we are working in partnership with the Council to help organise and fund the event. We are sure that it will be a great success.”

For the latest updates on It’s in Nottingham Light Night 2018, please visit www.whatsonnottingham.com

The interactive map is now available at goo.gl/A4Wthr